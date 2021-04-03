Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Hits $88.17 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Skycoin has a market cap of $88.17 million and $9.47 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 68.7% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00007381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00076927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00291302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00792828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00091363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00028790 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.