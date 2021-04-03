Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Cap of $79.74 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00006972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $79.74 million and $6.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00332163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.73 or 0.00775969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

