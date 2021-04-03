Smart MFG Market Cap Reaches $18.51 Million (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and $816,954.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 116.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00052811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00673402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00027895 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 299,420,122 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

