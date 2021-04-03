SmartCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and $1.06 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,957.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.69 or 0.03519288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.61 or 0.00344403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.49 or 0.00929118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00441142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00379334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00292021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023748 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

