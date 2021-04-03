SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$17.25 and a twelve month high of C$27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.62.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

