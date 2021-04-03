SmartMesh Hits Market Cap of $13.39 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. SmartMesh has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

