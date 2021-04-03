Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 134.8% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 134.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $3.53 million and $892,494.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00043488 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

