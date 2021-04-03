SnodeCoin (SND) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, SnodeCoin has traded up 106.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SnodeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnodeCoin has a market cap of $199,838.12 and approximately $663.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnodeCoin Token Profile

SND is a token. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 tokens. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SnodeCoin’s official website is snode.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

Buying and Selling SnodeCoin

