SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.