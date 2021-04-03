SnowSwap Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $33.24 or 0.00057411 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $289,434.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,826 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

