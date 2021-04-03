Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.38 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.