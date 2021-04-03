Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDXAY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SDXAY stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

