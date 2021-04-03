Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,823 ($23.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,568.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 931.26 ($12.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,859 ($24.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

