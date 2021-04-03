Solana 24-Hour Volume Tops $362.54 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Solana has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $5.92 billion and approximately $362.54 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for $22.08 or 0.00037541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.09 or 0.00676786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028036 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,196,656 coins and its circulating supply is 268,150,386 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

