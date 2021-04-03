Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of Solar Capital worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 86.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $765.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.