SOLVE (SOLVE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.34 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 46.8% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $170.44 million and $31.34 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,275,061 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

