SOMESING One Day Trading Volume Reaches $217.81 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 75% higher against the dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and $217.81 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

