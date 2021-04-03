Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

