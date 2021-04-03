South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.47

South32 Limited (LON:S32) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.47 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 158.80 ($2.07). South32 shares last traded at GBX 157.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 252,104 shares.

The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s payout ratio is currently -0.90%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

