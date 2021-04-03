Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of Southside Bancshares worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.