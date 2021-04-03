Space Cow Boy Trading Down 22.6% This Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $348,050.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $33.19 or 0.00057616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 85,352 coins and its circulating supply is 34,532 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.