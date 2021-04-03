Spaceswap Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $388,866.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,167,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,404 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

