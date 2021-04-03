SparkPoint 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.85 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $125.94 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,953,501,559 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.