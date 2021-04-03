SparksPay (SPK) One Day Volume Hits $49.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $28,165.10 and $49.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000145 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,710,871 coins and its circulating supply is 9,621,252 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.