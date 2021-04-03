SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 327.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.33% of SpartanNash worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $702.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

