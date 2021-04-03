SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.70 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

