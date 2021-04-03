SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.70 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.