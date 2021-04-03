SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 9,153.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.23% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 208,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,224,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

