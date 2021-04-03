Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

