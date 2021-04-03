Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00053314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00296338 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028429 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

