Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. Spectris has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.