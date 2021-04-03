Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $547,948.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $94.20 million and approximately $547,948.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

