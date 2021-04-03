Spiking Trading 171.5% Higher Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 171.5% against the dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $2,154.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.