SPINDLE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $599.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $680,337.35 and $599.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,789.13 or 0.99709670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.56 or 0.00825713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00309080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.53 or 0.00389126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002192 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

