Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Several analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,154 shares of company stock worth $2,597,481.

LON:SPT opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 206.50 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

