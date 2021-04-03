Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 273.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Splunk by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $9,687,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $3,748,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Splunk by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Splunk by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.56. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

