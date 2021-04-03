Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $65,332,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 737,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

