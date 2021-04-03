Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

