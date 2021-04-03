Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 23,208 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 509,537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE opened at $17.12 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.