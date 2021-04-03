Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 5,729 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 169.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 43,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $251.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.03.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

