Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 81,382 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 243.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.