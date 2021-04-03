Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of AMC Networks worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 285,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

AMC Networks stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

