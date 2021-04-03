Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PACW opened at $39.39 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

