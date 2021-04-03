Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of UTHR opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

