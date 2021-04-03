Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

