Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 109.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 81,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TUP opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $38.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
