Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 109.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 81,907 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUP opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

