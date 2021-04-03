Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.27% of CoreCivic worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.