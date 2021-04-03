Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

