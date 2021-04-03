Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Trinseo worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,887. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

