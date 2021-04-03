Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

